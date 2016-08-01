This resource includes 3 adapted books - all school supply themed! These super cute adapted books work on repetitive reading, vocabulary, color identification, and identification of function. Each page follows a similar routine and is interactive. Each book has 12 pages each with a different bug. Students put velcro bugs on each of the pages! Instructions of set up and all picture pieces are included!

These are some of my students' favorite books! The repetition of each page has helped some of my less verbal students engage in a reading activity! The bug theme and predictable text will make these an instant hit with your students!

The 3 books included:
School Supply Edition: work on identifying basic school supplies; great functional vocabulary
School Supply Color Edition: work on identifying basic school supplies by color
School Supply Function Edition: work on identifying basic school supplies by what they do - perfect to take these skills to the next level!


Included are all directions for setup and a storage board for the pictures.

