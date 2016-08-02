This is a super cute adapted book to work on repetitive reading, shapes, and size. Each page follows a similar routine and is interactive. This book has 12 pages each with a different 2 component step. Students put velcro bugs on each of the pages in the correct position according to the directions! Students work on identifying items based on both shape and size.

Adapted Books are perfect for an independent center, small group activity, or one on one with students. These books are engaging and interactive!

US Standards addressed:
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RF.K.1
Demonstrate understanding of the organization and basic features of print.

CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RF.K.3.C
Read common high-frequency words by sight (e.g., the, of, to, you, she, my, is, are, do, does).

CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.K.4
Describe familiar people, places, things, and events and, with prompting and support, provide additional detail.

CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.G.A.3
Identify shapes as two-dimensional (lying in a plane, "flat") or three-dimensional ("solid").

CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.A.1
Describe measurable attributes of objects, such as length or weight. Describe several measurable attributes of a single object.
Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.

Created: Aug 2, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

