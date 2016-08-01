This adapted book targets the skill of counting in a meaningful and functional way!This book is a great way to practice this basic skill in a fun, seasonal way! Your students will love working on grill vocabulary while targeting foundational learning.
All books have coordinating visuals so students can work on identifying basic sight words and the text follows a predictable pattern.
This book is fun and engaging! Perfect for summer school, ESY, or home fun!
Included are all directions for setup and a storage board for the pictures.
