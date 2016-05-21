Describe life in England in 1500



Lesson objectives

Describe what England was like in 1500

Compare England in 1500 with today



Students describe key features of life in England in 1500 and compare with today.



For added engagement - when as a class reading through the description I would ask students to make the noises of the animals when it was read aloud. Memorable and sticky learning - noises for the cattle, sheep, wild cats and wolves,



Students mix and match the sentence with the statements into exercise books. Print the 2 A4 worksheets onto one A3 sheet.

Extension - compare with today