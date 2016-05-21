Describe life in England in 1500
Lesson objectives
Describe what England was like in 1500
Compare England in 1500 with today
Students describe key features of life in England in 1500 and compare with today.
For added engagement - when as a class reading through the description I would ask students to make the noises of the animals when it was read aloud. Memorable and sticky learning - noises for the cattle, sheep, wild cats and wolves,
Students mix and match the sentence with the statements into exercise books. Print the 2 A4 worksheets onto one A3 sheet.
Extension - compare with today
About this resource
Info
Created: May 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
SEND Strategies for Differentiation Success in your classroom
- (12)
- $8.45
Edexcel GCSE History 1-9 Assessment Cover marking sheet Crime & Punishment in Britain c1000-present
- (5)
- $4.23
GCSE History Medicine Through Time Renaissance England Bundle
- 10 Resources
- $21.13
Popular paid resources
Claims to the Throne 1066
- (34)
- $2.82
Roman Villa
- (35)
- $2.82
Textile inventions
- (24)
- $2.11
New resources
British America, 1713-1783: Consequences of the war in America
- (1)
- $4.93
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
British America, 1713-1783: The War of Independence, 1775-83
- (1)
- $4.93
Updated resources
My birthday in history
- (0)
- $2.90
U.S. History: Examining Both Sides of the Scopes "Monkey" Trial Activity
- (0)
- $2.00
Edexcel GCSE 9-1 Superpower relations and the Cold War, 1941-91: Unit 2 Revision Guide and Workbook
- (0)
- $7.03