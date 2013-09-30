One day you walk down to the local deli for lunch and are on the way back to work when you find a piano has fallen on the pavement, right where you pass every day. Gosh, you think, ten minutes later and I would have been standing right there. Close one.

You think that’s close? Imagine how the earth feels.

