What kind of trouble can happen when a young boy goes looking for little fun? In the Kindergarten book, Where the Wild Things Are, young Max decides to dress up in a silly wolf suit. However, as can happen, mom is annoyed with Max's behavior and sends him to bed without supper. Suddenly, a vast forest takes shape in Max's bedroom and he is whisked away to where the wild things truly are! Maurice Sendak's Caldecott Medal winner is a beautiful picture book which blends a vivid imagination and fantasy into the mind of a little boy where anything can and almost certainly will happen.

Here at Wake Up Sunshine, this simple mini-unit offers five distinct learning activities, a simple comprehension quiz, and a classroom poster for one of the most endearing children’s books ever written. When you utilize this simple and affordable mini-unit, your young readers will actively engage in Max's rumpus improving their comprehension skills, in the process.

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Wild-Things.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 15, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

pdf, 20 MB

Wild-Things

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 25%

Bundle

Emergent Literacy Bundle Pack

$16.50

Categories & Grades