What kind of trouble can happen when a young boy goes looking for little fun? In the Kindergarten book, Where the Wild Things Are, young Max decides to dress up in a silly wolf suit. However, as can happen, mom is annoyed with Max's behavior and sends him to bed without supper. Suddenly, a vast forest takes shape in Max's bedroom and he is whisked away to where the wild things truly are! Maurice Sendak's Caldecott Medal winner is a beautiful picture book which blends a vivid imagination and fantasy into the mind of a little boy where anything can and almost certainly will happen.
Here at Wake Up Sunshine, this simple mini-unit offers five distinct learning activities, a simple comprehension quiz, and a classroom poster for one of the most endearing children’s books ever written. When you utilize this simple and affordable mini-unit, your young readers will actively engage in Max's rumpus improving their comprehension skills, in the process.
