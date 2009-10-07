Free
Worksheet differentiated for children to select which operation they should use to solve a word problem. Using with my block b unit 1 work for year 4 (Y4).
Other topics covered: Numbers
Created: Oct 7, 2009
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
