Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 65 times
Viewed 129 times
Grade(s): 3-5
Subject(s): English Language Arts, Health
Number of Students: Classroom size
Amount of Time: 30 minutes
Objectives: Students will learn about seed parts and varieties of garden produce and will learn to identify different growing conditions needed for their success.
Standards:
Common Core English Language Arts 3-5.SL.1
Essential Question: What does food do for us? How does it help make us healthy and strong?
Access the Googledoc files for this lesson here: White House Garden Tour -- Go, Grow, Glow Sticks!
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 65 times
Viewed 129 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 16, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
cecily_upton
White House Garden Tour-Go, Grow, Glow Sticks! Presented by FoodCorps and Life Lab #GoogleExpedition
Grade(s): 3-5 Subject(s): English Language Arts, Health Number of Students: Classroom size Amount of Time: 30 minutes Objectives: Students will lea...
- (0)
- FREE
cecily_upton
White House Garden Tour-Mini Compost Piles! Presented by FoodCorps and Life Lab #GoogleExpeditio
Grade(s): 3-5 Subject(s): Science, English Language Arts, Math Number of Students: Classroom size Amount of Time: 1 hour - 1.5 hours Objectives: St...
- (0)
- FREE
cecily_upton
White House Garden Tour-Homes for Our Helpers! Presented by FoodCorps and Life Lab #GoogleExpedition
Grade(s): 3-5 Subject(s): Science, English Language Arts Number of Students: Classroom size Amount of Time: 45 minutes Objectives: Students will le...
- (0)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
PSHE: 1 YEAR'S PSHE + RSE
PSHE KS3 / KS4 : 1 whole year of highly-rated and popular PSHE and SRE / RSE resources. This pack contains 36 x fully resourced, highly-rated EC_Re...
- 20 Resources
- $42.12
EC_Resources
Drugs: Cannabis, Shisha + Spice Drugs
Drugs: Cannabis, Shisha + Spice. PSHE Resources: 1 hour PP, worksheets, clips, well differentiated, KS3/ KS4. These resources have been designed to...
- (5)
- $4.23
EC_Resources
Healthy Eating, Healthy Lifestyles - PSHE
Citizenship / PSHE resources: 1 hour PP, worksheets, clips, well differentiated, KS3/ KS4. These resources have been designed to be engaging, detai...
- (11)
- $4.23
New resources
peterfogarty
Test Your Research Skills Do You Smoke Like a Chimney?
Test Your Research Skills Do You Smoke Like a Chimney? Example questions... Note: All statistics are about people living in the UK. 1. How much doe...
- (1)
- $2.82
davidab
Sex Ed - Healthy Relationships - the Game of Sex!
A choose your own adventure style Google Form which has students negotiate the issues which can arise as they make their way through life and relat...
- (2)
- FREE
TES PICKS
tadolpho
Nutrition Dominoes
Assessment game with detailed nutritional info on each card. Print off and cut out to play
- (16)
- FREE
Updated resources
aliburke4
Contraception lesson
GCSE lesson on cntraception based on micro teaching. Allocate a type of contraception to each pupil get them to research info about it and teach to...
- (0)
- $2.82
TeachElite
Healthy Eating Assembly /Tutor Time
Healthy Eating : Health Lifestyles Tutor Time This resource pack contains a tutor time PPT that can extend over two sessions . The PowerPoint is fu...
- (2)
- $3.38
sasrozmaka
(Animal Agriculture) Antibiotics - Graphic and Student Guide
Antibiotic resistance is an increasing concern. This large printable graphic from the Animal Agriculture Alliance is an excellent way to have stude...
- (0)
- $2.00