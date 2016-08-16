Grade(s): 3-5
Subject(s): English Language Arts, Health
Number of Students: Classroom size
Amount of Time: 30 minutes

Objectives: Students will learn about seed parts and varieties of garden produce and will learn to identify different growing conditions needed for their success.

Standards:
Common Core English Language Arts 3-5.SL.1

Essential Question: What does food do for us? How does it help make us healthy and strong?

Access the Googledoc files for this lesson here: White House Garden Tour -- Go, Grow, Glow Sticks!

