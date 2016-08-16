Grade(s): 3-5

Subject(s): Science, English Language Arts

Number of Students: Classroom size

Amount of Time: 45 minutes



Objectives: Students will learn about beneficial insectary plants, which provide pollinators with food and help attract insects that can protect edible plants.



Standards:

Next Generation Science 2.LS.2.2

Next Generation Science 3.LS.4.4

Common Core English Language Arts 3-5.SL.1



Essential Question: How can we provide habitat for the insects that help grow and protect our garden plants?



Access the Googledoc files here: White House Garden Tour -- Homes for Our Helpers!