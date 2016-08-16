Free
Grade(s): 3-5
Subject(s): Science, English Language Arts
Number of Students: Classroom size
Amount of Time: 45 minutes
Objectives: Students will learn about beneficial insectary plants, which provide pollinators with food and help attract insects that can protect edible plants.
Standards:
Next Generation Science 2.LS.2.2
Next Generation Science 3.LS.4.4
Common Core English Language Arts 3-5.SL.1
Essential Question: How can we provide habitat for the insects that help grow and protect our garden plants?
Access the Googledoc files here: White House Garden Tour -- Homes for Our Helpers!
Categories & Grades
