Free
Downloaded 24 times
Viewed 22 times
Grade(s): 3-5
Subject(s): Science, English Language Arts, Math
Number of Students: Classroom size
Amount of Time: 1 hour - 1.5 hours
Objectives: Students will learn about compost: the nutrients that up a compost pile, the composting cycle (including decomposition), and how compost helps plants to thrive.
Standards:
Next Generation Science 5.LS2.1
Next Generation Science 5.ESS3.1
Common Core English Language Arts3-5.SL.1
Common Core English Language Arts 5.SL.1
Common Core Math 3.MD.3
Essential Questions: What is compost? How do we make it? How does it help our plants to grow?
Access the Googledoc files here: White House Garden Tour -- Mini Compost Piles!
Free
Downloaded 24 times
Viewed 22 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 16, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
White House Garden Tour-Go, Grow, Glow Sticks! Presented by FoodCorps and Life Lab #GoogleExpedition
- (0)
- FREE
White House Garden Tour-Mini Compost Piles! Presented by FoodCorps and Life Lab #GoogleExpeditio
- (0)
- FREE
White House Garden Tour-Homes for Our Helpers! Presented by FoodCorps and Life Lab #GoogleExpedition
- (0)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
Lake District Bundle
- 20 Resources
- $5.63
Corn, Wheat, Harvest Time, and Crops
- (0)
- $2.82
KS1 Birds Bundle
- 20 Resources
- $7.04
Updated resources
Lake District Bundle
- 20 Resources
- $5.63
Design Challenge - Rainwater Harvester STEM challenge.
- (0)
- FREE
Corn, Wheat, Harvest Time, and Crops
- (0)
- $2.82