Grade(s): 3-5
Subject(s): Science, English Language Arts, Math
Number of Students: Classroom size
Amount of Time: 1 hour - 1.5 hours

Objectives: Students will learn about compost: the nutrients that up a compost pile, the composting cycle (including decomposition), and how compost helps plants to thrive.

Standards:
Next Generation Science 5.LS2.1
Next Generation Science 5.ESS3.1
Common Core English Language Arts3-5.SL.1
Common Core English Language Arts 5.SL.1
Common Core Math 3.MD.3

Essential Questions: What is compost? How do we make it? How does it help our plants to grow?

Access the Googledoc files here: White House Garden Tour -- Mini Compost Piles!

  • White-House-Garden-Google-Expedition-Lesson_Mini-Compost-Piles.jpg
  • WhiteHouseGardenTour-MiniCompostPilesPresentedbyFoodCorpsandLifeLab.pdf

Created: Aug 16, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

White-House-Garden-Google-Expedition-Lesson_Mini-Compost-Piles

WhiteHouseGardenTour-MiniCompostPilesPresentedbyFoodCorpsandLifeLab

