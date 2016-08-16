Grade(s): 3-5

Subject(s): Science, English Language Arts, Math

Number of Students: Classroom size

Amount of Time: 1 hour - 1.5 hours



Objectives: Students will learn about compost: the nutrients that up a compost pile, the composting cycle (including decomposition), and how compost helps plants to thrive.



Standards:

Next Generation Science 5.LS2.1

Next Generation Science 5.ESS3.1

Common Core English Language Arts3-5.SL.1

Common Core English Language Arts 5.SL.1

Common Core Math 3.MD.3



Essential Questions: What is compost? How do we make it? How does it help our plants to grow?



Access the Googledoc files here: White House Garden Tour -- Mini Compost Piles!