Seed Soirée!
Grades: 3-5
Subject(s): Science, English Language Arts
Number of Students: Classroom size
Amount of Time: 30 minutes
Objectives: Students will learn about seed parts and varieties of garden produce and will learn to identify different growing conditions needed for their success.
Standards:
--Next Generation Science 4.LS1.1
--Common Core English Language Arts 2.L.5.a
--Common Core English Language Arts 3.RI.1
--Common Core English Language Arts 3-5.SL.1
Essential Question: What is a seed and what does a seed need to grow into a healthy, thriving plant?
Seeds are small but mighty! Each one contains all the information necessary to grow a plant. Let’s explore seeds and learn what they need to grow into healthy, thriving vegetables for our garden.
Access the Googledoc files here: White House Garden Tour -- Seed Soirée!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
