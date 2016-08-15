Seed Soirée!

Grades: 3-5

Subject(s): Science, English Language Arts

Number of Students: Classroom size

Amount of Time: 30 minutes

Objectives: Students will learn about seed parts and varieties of garden produce and will learn to identify different growing conditions needed for their success.

Standards:

--Next Generation Science 4.LS1.1

--Common Core English Language Arts 2.L.5.a

--Common Core English Language Arts 3.RI.1

--Common Core English Language Arts 3-5.SL.1

Essential Question: What is a seed and what does a seed need to grow into a healthy, thriving plant?



Seeds are small but mighty! Each one contains all the information necessary to grow a plant. Let’s explore seeds and learn what they need to grow into healthy, thriving vegetables for our garden.



Access the Googledoc files here: White House Garden Tour -- Seed Soirée!