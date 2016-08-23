Who Shot President John F. Kennedy? A Conspiracy? Inquiry Lesson Plan
TASK:
POLICE, WHEN FINDING A MURDER SUSPECT OFTEN CREATE PROFILES AND HYPOTHEISS ABOUT “WHO DID IT” “WHY THEY DID IT?” CONNECTIONS PEOPLE HAVE, ECT… IT IS YOUR JOBS TO
1. Identify the major ‘players and characters’ in the assassination and explain their role and importance to the incident.
2. Identify the accomplishments of President Kennedy’s term as president.
3. Identify the major issues in the world going on that involved the United States at the time of his assassination.
4. Explain the Warren Commission and its members
5. Identify and analyze both primary and secondary sources as well as assess the credibility of those sources due to any bias of the author.
6. Formulate and explain their own hypothesis and present evidence that supports your hypothesis as to who assassinated President Kennedy
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Citizenship / Community, identity and diversity
- Citizenship / Democracy and government
- Government and politics / People and politics
- Government and politics / US politics
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day)
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Cold War
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Monarchs and world leaders
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Political revolutions
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Social history
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Terrorism
