Presidents’ Day Resource:
Connect American History and literature by reading the novel Who Was George Washington? by Roberta Edwards.
George Washington is known for leading the Continental Army in victory over the British in the American Revolution. He is one of the most popular presidents of the United States and he helped to define what the role of the president would be in the future. Americans honor him with the Washington Monument, Mount Rushmore and a national holiday to celebrate his birthday.
In this unit, students will learn about George Washington’s life as a young boy to becoming the first president of the United Stated of America. They will also learn about his important role in winning the War of Independence and how he helped establish laws for a brand new country. His story of perseverance will captivate your students and inspire them to learn more about influential Americans.
Who Was George Washington? novel study contains nine pages of higher level thinking comprehension questions with an answer key and nine extension activities focusing on thinking map skills.
Included in this Presidents’ Day novel study are:
Printer Friendly Blackline and Colored Novel Study
9 Pages of Comprehension Questions with an Answer Key
9 Pages of Extension Activities – Thinking Maps Focus
KWL – Who Was George Washington?
Circle Map: Defining in Context – A Famous Lie
Bubble Map: Describing Qualities – False Teeth
Brace Map: Part/Whole – Patsy and Jacky
Tree Map: Classifying – Slavery
Flow Map: Sequencing – Boston Tea Party
Bridge Map: Seeing Analogies – The Declaration of Independence
Multi Flow Map: Cause & Effect – Tories
Double Bubble Map: Comparing & Contrasting – The Treaty of Paris
Biography Evaluation – Who Was George Washington?
Happy Learning!
Renee Smalley
