This adapted book is great to work on discriminating between who, what, where, and when questions. This book works on the essential skills of making inferences, vocabulary, and question answering. Each page follows a similar routine and is interactive. This book has 16 pages each with a hint for a different answer. Students put velcro picture of the correct person on each of the pages! Instructions of set up and all picture pieces are included!



Question answering is difficult for children with autism. It is essential to teach discrimination! Many children cannot differentiate between different types of questions and need direct instruction for this skill. This book is great for children who are nonverbal!