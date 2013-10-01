What keeps penguin’s feet from freezing?

Penguins’ feet don’t freeze because of the blood circulating in them.

The circulatory system of a penguin’s legs and feet has evolved to lose as little heat as possible, while keeping the penguin’s feet just above freezing. One way a penguin’s feet hold onto heat is by restricting the flow of blood in really cold weather. Actually, humans can do this too. That’s why your hands turn whiter in cold weather, there’s less blood in them.