These resources address to key two key questions, why did the Japanese invade and why did the League fail to stop them? The learning objectives are as follows:



Theme: Why did the League of Nations fail?

Know: What role did Japan play in the League of Nations?

Understand: Why did Japan invade Manchuria?

Evaluate: Why did the League fail to stop the Japanese invasion?

Skills: Cause, Consequence, Source Evaluation & judgement



What Am I Looking For this lesson?

Identify / Describe – What problems faced Japan in the 1930s?

Explain – Why did the Japanese invade Manchuria?

Analyse – begin to form a judgement on why the League eventually failed?



Both these accompanying resources includes information, maps, photographs from the time, primary and secondary sources, OCR past paper questions and student mark schemes for peer and self assessment.



These resources can be easily adapted to suit any exam board and make excellent teaching, revision and homework materials that are suitable for foundation and core.



The PowerPoint contains all the learning objectives, differentiated outcomes, starters and mini plenaries. The worksheet includes the information in easily accessible form , revision activities, graphic organisers, thinking skills review triangles and 6 past paper questions with question guides as well as student mark schemes.



Everything can be easily adapted but is ready to use and produced to a high standard.



Kind Regards



Roy