With this resource from NASA Education students carry out activities over four lessons that tie temperature, pressure, and density to human survival at high altitudes
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 17, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
NASAeducation
Rockets Teacher Guide
Few classroom topics generate as much excitement as rockets. The scientific, technological, engineering and mathematical foundations of rocketry pr...
- (10)
- FREE
NASAeducation
Classroom Activities from The Space Place
Find fun lesson plans about space science that are adaptable for younger grades.
- (1)
- FREE
NASAeducation
Space Math VII Teacher Guide
This collection of activities is based on a weekly series of space science problems distributed to thousands of teachers during the 2010-2011 schoo...
- (2)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
richwrigley
The Solar System - Displays or Flash Cards
17 jpg images on the Solar System. Explaining some of the bits of the Solar System are often forgotten! All images are courtesy of NASA and are fre...
- (2)
- $2.00
iGCSE101
Atomic Theory and Atomic Structure
This lesson covers an introduction to atomic theory. In includes a Power Point lesson covered the topics outline below. It also includes a revision...
- (0)
- $4.99
FelippaF
Bilingual French and English:The Solar System
Subjects Astronomy, French, General Science Grade Levels PreK, Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, Home-s...
- (0)
- $2.00
New resources
TES PICKS
richwrigley
The Solar System - Displays or Flash Cards
17 jpg images on the Solar System. Explaining some of the bits of the Solar System are often forgotten! All images are courtesy of NASA and are fre...
- (2)
- $2.00
NASAeducation
Why Do We Really Need Pressure Suits?
With this resource from NASA Education students carry out activities over four lessons that tie temperature, pressure, and density to human surviva...
- (2)
- FREE
Teachers TV
Teachers TV: Sheila Kanani: Planetary Scientist
Students are inspired by the work of a planetary scientist. Planetary scientist Sheila Kanani visits The Hollyfield School in Surbiton to deliver a...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
chrissrose
Future Teaching Scholars presentation with narration
Find out more about the Future Teaching Scholars programme with this four-minute presentation that will guide you and your students around any ques...
- (0)
- FREE
FelippaF
Bilingual French and English:The Solar System
Subjects Astronomy, French, General Science Grade Levels PreK, Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, Home-s...
- (0)
- $2.00
SALE
PuzzleFun
Bundle: Moon and Stars Activity Page and Outer Space Puzzle
Enjoy a Moon and Stars-themed Two-Page Activity Set and an Outer Space puzzle with this discounted bundle! Includes the following products: • Myste...
- (0)
- 20% off$3.50$2.80