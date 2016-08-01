This adapted book is great to work on the 'why' question and emotions. This book works on the essential skills of making inferences, vocabulary, and question answering. Each page follows a similar routine and is interactive. This book has 12 pages each with a different emotion. Students must match the corresponding situation to the emotion and put velcro picture on each of the pages! Instructions of set up and all picture pieces are included!



