UCL Global Health
In this video from University College London Fiona Smith talks about why governance is important for food security.
Fiona joined UCL in August 2005 after holding posts at the University of Sheffield and the University of Leicester. Her research interests focus on international agricultural trade law under the GATT and WTO and the philosophical underpinnings of the WTO regime.
Created: Feb 13, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
