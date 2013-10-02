Free
Legend has it that when warm, dry Chinook winds race down the eastern slopes of the Rockies, people on the plains start acting a little crazy.
But maybe they’re just trying to figure out why that blustery wind off the mountains is so warm and dry. Doesn’t heat rise? And aren’t mountaintops often damp and cold?
