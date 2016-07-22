Wild West Careers: Pioneers
This product contains 8 one-page reading passages covering the Sod Houses and Log Cabins, Dangers and Hardships of Living on the Prairie, Insects, Disease, Weather, Chores, Schools, and more. This product is also perfect for SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS, enrichment learning, homeschool or co-ops! The reading passages are great for CLOSE READING with any non-fiction graphic organizer (not included). THIS LESSON INCLUDES READING PASSAGES, ACTIVITIES, REVIEW GAME, WORKSHEET AND TEACHER’S KEY.
The terms “homesteader” and “pioneer” are often used interchangeably. In the “Wild West” lesson plans “homesteader” refers to those settlers traveling west to claim a homestead; the term “pioneer” refers to those who have actually settled on the frontier. Life as a pioneer was very demanding with many factors contributing to the hardships and dangers they faced.
Reading Passages*
8 one-page reading passages covering the following topics:
• The Homestead Act
• Sod Homes and Log Cabins
• Pioneer Dangers and Hardships: Weather
• Dangers and Hardships: Insects and Disease
• Pioneers: Life and Chores on the Prairie
• A Demanding Life
• Pioneer Schools
• Teachers: Schoolmasters and Schoolmistresses
• Rules for Teachers – 1800s
Activities:
This product includes the following classroom activities:
Job Application
Make Butter!
Try Some Pioneer Games!
Compare School Eras
Review Worksheet
Play True/False
Wash Some Clothes – The Old Fashioned Way!
Analyze Some Pioneer Songs!
Have a Spelling Bee!
Memorize Some Poetry!
Coloring Pages
Pioneer Activity Suggestions
This is one lesson in a series of “Wild, Wild West Careers Lesson Plans.” Each of the Wild, Wild West Careers lesson plans covers the career and information about the time period as it relates to the career. The series covers the United States during the 1800s, including events that contributed to Western Expansion. Each lesson can also be used individually.
*These Reading Passages also appear in my other Wild West History Products
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Medieval Careers in Medieval Times, Volume 1
- (2)
- $18.00
Colonial Craftsmen: Reading Passages and Bingo, Part 1
- (0)
- $5.00
Colonial Craftsmen: Reading Passages and Bingo, Part 2
- (0)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Textile inventions
- (24)
- $2.11
Slave Triangle
- (38)
- $2.82
History timeline for display - easily adapted
- (118)
- $5.49
New resources
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Assessment Lesson - Sociological Research Methods (GCSE Sociology L9/10) AfL
- (1)
- $7.03
Medicine Through Time Revision Activity Book (designed for Edexcel 9-1)
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
Charles Darwin Bundle
- 4 Resources
- $11.27
AQA History GCSE booklet
- (0)
- $4.23
The Battle of the Alamo Bundle
- 14 Resources
- $35.22