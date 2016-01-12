Considered to be the greatest writer of the English language, learn about William Shakespeare with this fun/informative play. Shakespeare introduced about 3000 words to the English language . It is said that next to the Bible, his works are the most quoted!
Great for Language Arts, study on the Renaissance or on a Friday or day before a holiday when you'd like to introduce your students to famous people with a biography activity.
The fun/informative play uses the format of Shakespeare being a guest on a talk show and the studio audience asks questions about his life. Part of my Ms. Bie Ografee's Talk Show Series. Also includes: Comprehension/Did You Know?section, LOTS of extension activities/links/key.
Check out my other resources: https://www.tes.com/teaching-resources/shop/gailhennessey
Other plays in the Ms. Bie Ografee’s Talk Show Series: Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Abraham Lincoln,Bessie Coleman,Marian Anderson,Sacagawea, Sequoia, Michelangelo, DaVinci, Tuskegee Airmen, Black Death,Love Brewster(Pilgrim)Susan B. Anthony. More to be added…
Grades 5 and up
