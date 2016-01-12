Considered to be the greatest writer of the English language, learn about William Shakespeare with this fun/informative play. Shakespeare introduced about 3000 words to the English language . It is said that next to the Bible, his works are the most quoted!

Great for Language Arts, study on the Renaissance or on a Friday or day before a holiday when you'd like to introduce your students to famous people with a biography activity.

The fun/informative play uses the format of Shakespeare being a guest on a talk show and the studio audience asks questions about his life. Part of my Ms. Bie Ografee's Talk Show Series. Also includes: Comprehension/Did You Know?section, LOTS of extension activities/links/key.

Check out my other resources: https://www.tes.com/teaching-resources/shop/gailhennessey

Other plays in the Ms. Bie Ografee’s Talk Show Series: Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Abraham Lincoln,Bessie Coleman,Marian Anderson,Sacagawea, Sequoia, Michelangelo, DaVinci, Tuskegee Airmen, Black Death,Love Brewster(Pilgrim)Susan B. Anthony. More to be added…

Grades 5 and up

$3.60

Buy nowSave for later
  • shakespearecover2016.jpg
  • shakespeareDEMO.pdf
  • Shakespeare2016TES.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jan 12, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

jpg, 101 KB

shakespearecover2016

Project/Activity

pdf, 117 KB

shakespeareDEMO

Project/Activity

pdf, 203 KB

Shakespeare2016TES

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades