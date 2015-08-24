Winnie-the-Pooh is a complete 58 page novel study guide. The guide is presented chapter-by-chapter and includes the following distinct sections: Before You Read, Vocabulary, Comprehension Questions (including many higher-level thinking questions); and Activities. The novel study includes everything needed to teach the novel including the following concepts / activities: setting, literary devices, research assignments, cloze activities, creative writing assignments, character studies, parts of speech, analogies, synonyms and antonyms, crossword and word search puzzles, studies in conflict, constructing a storyboard and sequence chart. It also contains a complete Answer Key.



Numerous links to the Common Core Curriculum.



You may wish to check out Island of the Blue Dolphins - a free offering on TES done by the author in the same format as Winnie-the-Pooh.



The writer of this novel study has had more than 60 curriculum units published. These are available in such outlets as Chapters and Staples and most stores for teachers.