This resource includes 3 adapted books - all winter themed! These books are a great way practice identifying the attributes of color, preposition, location, attributes, and sequencing in a fun, seasonal way! These books are perfect for this time of year!



The 3 books included:



I Spy Arctic Animals: This great book works on the important skill of following directions and making inferences related to arctic animals. Learn new vocabulary with this fun book!



Where are the Children Sledding?: Work on the tricky 'where' question by finding the correct child and putting them in the correct location.



What is the Snowman Wearing?: Students will work on identifying snowmen based on color and clothing combinations. Great to target seasonal vocabulary and functional skills!



All books have coordinating visuals so students can work on identifying basic sight words and the text follows a predictable pattern.



Adapted Books are perfect for an independent center, small group activity, or one on one with students. These books are engaging and interactive!



US Standards addressed:

CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RF.K.1

Demonstrate understanding of the organization and basic features of print.



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.K.4

Describe familiar people, places, things, and events and, with prompting and support, provide additional detail.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.B.3

Classify objects into given categories; count the numbers of objects in each category and sort the categories by count.



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RL.K.1

With prompting and support, ask and answer questions about key details in a text.



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RF.K.3.C

Read common high-frequency words by sight (e.g., the, of, to, you, she, my, is, are, do, does).



K-ESS3-1.

Use a model to represent the relationship between the needs of different plants and animals (including humans) and the places they live.



Next Generation Science Standards: K-LS1-1.

Use observations to describe patterns of what plants and animals (including humans) need to survive.



Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS and Next Generation Science Standards addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.