Instructions and printables to make 3 file folder activities to work on sequencing - all winter themed! This can be a challenging skill to target for many students but is essential to demonstrate comprehension and time orientation. This is an essential foundational concept that will lead to development of more complex skills. This is great for one on one work time, centers, or 2-3 person cooperative small group.
File folder activities included are:
- Winter Sequencing
- Christmas Sequencing
- Valentine's Sequencing
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.B.3
Classify objects into given categories; count the numbers of objects in each category and sort the categories by count.
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RF.K.1
Demonstrate understanding of the organization and basic features of print (directionality).
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.A.1
Count to 100 by ones and by tens.
Instructions for setup are included. Each file folder activity is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
