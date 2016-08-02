This activity includes a variety of winter themed writing activities! These activities are perfect for writers with emerging writing skills and will make your writing instruction fun and engaging! The visual cues help learners understand the direction!



Included are:

- 20 winter writing prompt flashcards and 20 winter writing prompt worksheets

- 5 'Make a List' worksheets

- Write a winter letter

- 5 winter silly story prompt worksheets

- Adjective, noun, and verb cut/paste and then write activities



These activities are a fun way to work on narrative, imaginative, and descriptive writing. These activities also work to increase seasonal vocabulary!



US Standards addressed:

CCSS.ELA-Literacy.

L.2.1

Demonstrate command of the conventions of standard English grammar and usage when writing or speaking.



W.2.1

Write opinion pieces in which they introduce the topic or book they are writing about, state an opinion, supply reasons that support the opinion, use linking words (e.g., because, and, also) to connect opinion and reasons, and provide a concluding statement or section.



W.2.2

Write informative/ explanatory texts in which they introduce a topic, use facts and definitions to develop points, and provide a concluding statement or section.



W.2.3

Write narratives in which they recount a well- elaborated event or short sequence of events, include details to describe actions, thoughts, and feelings, use temporal words to signal event order, and provide a sense of closure.