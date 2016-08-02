This activity includes a variety of winter themed writing activities! These activities are perfect for writers with emerging writing skills and will make your writing instruction fun and engaging! The visual cues help learners understand the direction!
Included are:
- 20 winter writing prompt flashcards and 20 winter writing prompt worksheets
- 5 'Make a List' worksheets
- Write a winter letter
- 5 winter silly story prompt worksheets
- Adjective, noun, and verb cut/paste and then write activities
These activities are a fun way to work on narrative, imaginative, and descriptive writing. These activities also work to increase seasonal vocabulary!
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.
L.2.1
Demonstrate command of the conventions of standard English grammar and usage when writing or speaking.
W.2.1
Write opinion pieces in which they introduce the topic or book they are writing about, state an opinion, supply reasons that support the opinion, use linking words (e.g., because, and, also) to connect opinion and reasons, and provide a concluding statement or section.
W.2.2
Write informative/ explanatory texts in which they introduce a topic, use facts and definitions to develop points, and provide a concluding statement or section.
W.2.3
Write narratives in which they recount a well- elaborated event or short sequence of events, include details to describe actions, thoughts, and feelings, use temporal words to signal event order, and provide a sense of closure.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Visual Rubrics for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $4.50
Cupcake Activities for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $5.50
Science File Folder Activities for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $6.50
Popular paid resources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
- (23)
- $11.27
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
Ugly Duckling talk for writing story and story map reception year 1 year 2 KS1
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
- (1)
- $2.82
Artificial Intelligence
- (1)
- FREE
Goodnight Mister Tom by Michelle Magorian Comprehension KS2
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
- (0)
- $2.82