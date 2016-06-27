Aligned with the Common Core Standards, this lesson plan will have students analyze and explore secondary and primary sources of information pertaining to the women suffrage movement in the United States. The PowerPoint presentation is full of interactive visuals, discussion topics & will encourage students to delve deeper into this historical period.



Materials Include:



• One 36 Slide Power-Point

• One Power-point Handout #1, and answer sheet

• 'Iron Jawed Angels' Film Handout #2

• Venn diagram Handout

• Secondary Source from 'The American Nation' textbook



