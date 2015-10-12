A week’s worth of engaging lessons to introduce middle or high school intermediate English language learners, or mixed classes with both native speakers and ELLs, to reading comprehension skills and some important academic vocabulary.



Help students practice inferences, predicting, close reading, summarizing, and the use of context clues and word analysis (including recognition of some common roots and affixes.)



Common Core Standards addressed: CCRA R-1,2, & 3—especially in the yellow fever reading and activities. The summary activity also addresses RH.6-8.2 & RH 9-10.2. CCSS.ELA-Literacy L6.4A-B, 6.6, 7.4A-B, 7.6, 8.4A-B, 8.6, 9-10.4A-B, 9-10.6—in the context clue and root and affix lessons.



5 detailed lesson plans that include

* an introduction to detective work and inferences, using a retelling of Poe's Murders in the Rue Morgue.

* ‘Be a Word Detective’ categorizing and gap-fill practice

* a discussion of the Scientific Method and related vocabulary, followed by a short quiz

* scanning, close reading, summarizing and a time line activity relating to "Solving the Mystery of Yellow Fever."

* a two-page excerpt from Treasure Island followed by a worksheet practicing context clues (and answer key)-- 4 pages

* practice with roots, prefixes, and suffixes

* Word Detective Quiz

as well as a crossword and game ideas for practicing academic vocabulary.



You can also get this packet (at a big discount) as part of the Word Detective bundle value pack (along with much more extensive root and affix practice.)