Word Scramble - Fall Themed Order Up!
Welcome to a fun FALL themed edition of ORDER UP! Your students will have to use their word skills as they work to unscramble Fall related words AND complete a short writing prompt. This is sure to be a hit that will "leaf" your students asking for more!!
**NO HALLOWEEN WORDS OR REFERENCES IN THIS SET!**
Check out the FREE PREVIEW to see what is included and for more information on how it works!
This set of ORDER UP! focuses on FALL and includes the following:
-ORDER UP! strips (9 problems for students to solve + a writing prompt)
-Work Mat
-Teacher Directions and Suggestions
- Answer Key
Thanks for stopping by!
Happy Solving and Ordering-
Mr. Hughes
***Wait! This Order Up! Word Scramble set is included in the Order Up! Word Scramble MEGA BUNDLE #1! (10 Sets)! You may want to buy the bundle and $ave 20%! WAHOO!***
Visit my Blog An Educator's Life to see Order Up! in action!
Take Order Up! for a TEST DRIVE. Click HERE to download a FREE set to try. I am confident you will be back for more! :)
Email Me with questions/concerns!
If you like this, you may want to check out the Order Up! Math Bundle #1 (10 Sets)! Also Math Bundle #2, Bundle #3, and Bundle #4. Also, Language Arts Bundle #1 and #2 are now available. Buy the bundles and save! WAHOO!
Keywords: ORDER UP!, ordering, self-checking, fall, scrambled words, solve, writing prompt, leaves, pumpkins
© Created by MrHughes. Use for a single classroom and/or teacher. Additional copies must be purchased if you plan to share with other teachers. No part of this resource maybe posted on a blog (personal or commercial), webpage/site, server, or other location that is accessible by multiple people. Violations of this notice are subject to the penalties of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).
