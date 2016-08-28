Word treasures is a fun game to reinforce reading of high frequency words with first graders. You only need a couple of dice, a dry erase marker and one of the 30 different boards included in the game.
One player rolls the dice, finds and reads the word in his opponent's board and marks it down, treasure caught!! A recording sheet is also included so students can write the words too.
It includes 60 boards (30 different boards in full color and 30 black and white boards)
Recording sheet
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
MrsCortes
Presidents' Day Super Bundle
15 different activities to support your nonfiction unit about Abraham Lincoln and George Washington. This super bundle includes: George Washington ...
- (0)
- $8.00
MrsCortes
Día de los presidentes Super Bundle
15 different activities in Spanish to support your nonfiction unit about Abraham Lincoln and George Washington. This super bundle includes: George ...
- (0)
- $8.00
MrsCortes
Spanish Phonics Book Set #27: Silabas cerradas
This set of printable activities will help you reinforce the recognition of closed syllables, and develop phonemic awareness in your K-1 students o...
- (0)
- $3.50
Popular paid resources
PhonicsToolkit
Phonics: Phonics Blend SW
For all learners, systematic and explicit phonics instruction is critical. Struggling readers require additional guided practice in small groups an...
- (4)
- $2.82
PhonicsToolkit
Phonics: Phonics Blend SM
For all learners, systematic and explicit phonics instruction is critical. Struggling readers require additional guided practice in small groups an...
- (4)
- $2.82
PhonicsToolkit
Phonics: Phonics Blend ST
For all learners, systematic and explicit phonics instruction is critical. Struggling readers require additional guided practice in small groups an...
- (4)
- $2.82
New resources
Tammys-Toolbox
Syllable Division Rules Bookmark and Chart
These syllable division bookmarks and anchor chart are fun activities to practice reading multisyllable words. Use these interactive bookmarks duri...
- (1)
- FREE
TeachersToolkit
{Free} Winter Playdough Mats
Kids love playdough mats, especially mats that include a little challenge! Great for fine motor, literacy and numeracy skills, your students will l...
- (3)
- FREE
bellalettice
PHONICS: LONG VOWEL SOUND SPLIT DIGRAPHS
Sheets to help children to learn to read and spell words that have split digraphs with an ‘e’ at the end: words such as ‘cake’, ‘hope’ and ‘shine’....
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
PhonicsToolkit
Phonics: Phonics Phase 5 Tricky Words Practice Worksheets
This resource pack is suitable for students to practise and revise tricky words in Phase 5. Students will do the following tasks for each word: Pag...
- (1)
- $3.52
PhonicsToolkit
Phonics: Phonics Phase 4 Tricky Words Practice Worksheets
This resource pack is suitable for students to practise and revise tricky words in Phase 4. Students will do the following tasks for each word: Pag...
- (1)
- $4.23
PhonicsToolkit
Phonics: Phonics Phase 3 Tricky Words Practice Worksheets
This resource pack is suitable for students to practise and revise tricky words in Phase 3. Students will do the following tasks for each word: Pag...
- (1)
- $3.52