Word treasures is a fun game to reinforce reading of high frequency words with first graders. You only need a couple of dice, a dry erase marker and one of the 30 different boards included in the game.



One player rolls the dice, finds and reads the word in his opponent's board and marks it down, treasure caught!! A recording sheet is also included so students can write the words too.



It includes 60 boards (30 different boards in full color and 30 black and white boards)

Recording sheet