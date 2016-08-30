Examine the 5 themes of geography and describe how a person can use these themes to study
Describe the geographic theme of Human Environment/ Interaction
Describe how Human Environment/ Interaction relates to themes of Location and place


National Geographic has hired you to create an article for their magazine this month about the importance of saving endangered species and the impact of losing a species on the eco-system. You may choose a plant or animal, but you must provide the following:
1) the animal name (including kin)
2) Where they are/were located (description of environment)
3) Why are they becoming endangered?
4) what benefits does that creature have on the world
5) What could happen to the world if this specie did not exist?

