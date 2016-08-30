Examine the 5 themes of geography and describe how a person can use these themes to study
Describe the geographic theme of Human Environment/ Interaction
Describe how Human Environment/ Interaction relates to themes of Location and place
National Geographic has hired you to create an article for their magazine this month about the importance of saving endangered species and the impact of losing a species on the eco-system. You may choose a plant or animal, but you must provide the following:
1) the animal name (including kin)
2) Where they are/were located (description of environment)
3) Why are they becoming endangered?
4) what benefits does that creature have on the world
5) What could happen to the world if this specie did not exist?
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
- (0)
- $6.00
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
- (0)
- $6.00
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
Brazil Full SoW
- (56)
- $18.31
Volcanoes Full Scheme of Work
- (27)
- $11.97
Global cities and Urbanisation in Mumbai and Manchester - AQA and Eduqas
- (0)
- $5.63
New resources
AQA generic mark scheme grids
- (2)
- FREE
OCR A Level Geography - Disease Dilemmas - Case Study Tuberculosis in South Africa
- (1)
- $9.86
OCR A Level Geography - Disease Dilemmas - Diseases of Poverty and Affluence
- (1)
- $3.52
Updated resources
How can the Favela be improved? Trumps Game
- (0)
- $11.27
Should the Giddings Family move to Italy?
- (0)
- $11.27
Was China right to save the Giant Panda?
- (0)
- $14.09