Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 131 times
International Commerce, Snorkeling Camels, and The Indian Ocean Trade
The history of the Indian Ocean Trade. John weaves a tale of swashbuckling adventure, replete with trade in books, ivory, and timber.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 131 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 27, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
CrashCourse
English Literature - Frankenstein Part 1
In which John Green teaches you about Mary Shelley's novel, Frankenstein. Sure, you know Frankenstein the cultural phenomenon, but how much do you ...
- (2)
- FREE
TES PICKS
CrashCourse
US History #3 - The Natives and The English
The Natives and the EnglishRelations between the early English colonists and the native people the encountered in the New World.By and large, the h...
- (2)
- FREE
TES PICKS
CrashCourse
World History #36 World War I
Archdukes, Cynicism, and World War IJohn will teach you how the assassination of an Austrian Archduke kicked off a new kind of war that involved mo...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
leighbee23
Claims to the Throne 1066
This lesson involves pupils working in groups to produce an election campaign for one of the claimants to the throne in 1066. (Before the Battle of...
- (34)
- $2.82
leighbee23
Textile inventions
This lesson as a dragons den style group task, pupils worked in groups of 5 and each analysed one of the five inventions during the Industrial revo...
- (24)
- $2.11
leighbee23
Roman Villa
Roman villa lessons lesson one-Introduction to Roman Villa and key features Then a long term task pupils design a Roman estate agent booklet by bei...
- (35)
- $2.82
New resources
TheKnowledgeHouse
British America, 1713-1783: Consequences of the war in America
Detailed lesson examining the War of Independence, 1775-83. These lessons are planned using both the Hodder and Pearson textbook. However, there ar...
- (1)
- $4.93
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of Abel Magwitch in Great Expec...
- (1)
- $4.23
TheKnowledgeHouse
British America, 1713-1783: The War of Independence, 1775-83
Detailed lesson examining the War of Independence, 1775-83. These lessons are planned using both the Hodder and Pearson textbook. However, there ar...
- (1)
- $4.93
Updated resources
clairetopsom
Introduction lesson to Weimar Germany
Starter task to think about the end of WW1 First section goes through what is expected in paper 3 of the New GCSE. Then sources to get pupils to th...
- (0)
- $2.82
MariangelC
My birthday in history
AIM: In this lesson students will create a Prezi presentation with the events that happened in history on their birth day. OBJECTIVES: To research ...
- (0)
- $2.90
learningisapassion
U.S. History: Examining Both Sides of the Scopes "Monkey" Trial Activity
In this 3 page activity, students will read a basic overview of the Scopes Trial, read arguments of the prosecution and defense, examine political ...
- (0)
- $2.00