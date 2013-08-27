Samurai, Daimyo, Matthew Perry, and Nationalism

Nationalism was everywhere in the 19th century, as people all over the world carved new nation-states out of old empires. John follows the course of Japanese history from the emergence of the Tokugawa Shogunate to the Meiji Restoration, and covers Nationalism in many other countries along the way.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 27, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades