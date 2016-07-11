Free
World History: Interactive Notebook Comparison Table is a graphic organizer for comparing world history civilizations and cultures. Great to use to make connections between units.
Students compare civilizations on such topics as government, technology and the arts.
Civilizations and cultures included:
- Mesopotamia
- Ancient Egypt
- Ancient China
- Africa
- Ancient Greece
- Ancient Rome
- The Middle Ages
- Medieval Japan
- Mayas, Aztecs and Incas
- The Renaissance
- Age of Exploration
This graphic organizer works well with the notebook pages included in
World History Interactive Notebook Pages Bundle
Go big with World History World History Middle School Ultimate Teacher Resource Bundle (GROWING)(includes my entire middle school world history library)
This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.
