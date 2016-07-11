World History: Interactive Notebook Comparison Table is a graphic organizer for comparing world history civilizations and cultures. Great to use to make connections between units.



Students compare civilizations on such topics as government, technology and the arts.





Civilizations and cultures included:

- Mesopotamia

- Ancient Egypt

- Ancient China

- Africa

- Ancient Greece

- Ancient Rome

- The Middle Ages

- Medieval Japan

- Mayas, Aztecs and Incas

- The Renaissance

- Age of Exploration



