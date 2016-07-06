World History Pre-Test (to gain prior-knowledge)

This 2-page pre-test can be given at the beginning of your secondary World History course. It includes 20 questions related to important 20th century historical events. Students are also asked to write a paragraph about why they think history is important to study. Not only will you gain prior knowledge of your students' knowledge of history, but you will also get an idea of their writing skills. Key is included.

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • World-History-Pre-Test-B.pdf
  • Thank-you-for-your-purchase!-TES.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 6, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 120 KB

World-History-Pre-Test-B

Worksheet

pdf, 488 KB

Thank-you-for-your-purchase!-TES

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades