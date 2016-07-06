World History Pre-Test (to gain prior-knowledge)
This 2-page pre-test can be given at the beginning of your secondary World History course. It includes 20 questions related to important 20th century historical events. Students are also asked to write a paragraph about why they think history is important to study. Not only will you gain prior knowledge of your students' knowledge of history, but you will also get an idea of their writing skills. Key is included.
Created: Jul 6, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
