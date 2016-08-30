List the natural resources we depend on for our modern lifestyle, and discuss their value
Research a particular natural resource to see how it’s used, where it comes from and how it’s extracted and what concerns are associated with this extraction process
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Linni0011
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
Document # 1Aug. 12, 2017 - Marshawn Lynch kneels after coming out of retirement Document # 2 Aug. 13, 2017 - Michael Bennett remains seated during...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
asadler79
Volcanoes Full Scheme of Work
I have written this Scheme of Work for y7/8/9 EBSD boys. Can be easily adapted for KS2.
- (27)
- $11.97
Jillylo12
Global cities and Urbanisation in Mumbai and Manchester - AQA and Eduqas
This lesson is the final lesson in Theme 2 for Urban and rural links. It looks at the changes rates of urbanisation including push and pull factors...
- (0)
- $5.63
mwmonk
Should the Giddings Family move to Italy?
Aim: This is a lesson that compares and contrasts the UK and Italy, asking students to focus on a range of push and pull factors in order to to dec...
- (0)
- $11.27
New resources
MrsGeography16
AQA generic mark scheme grids
For full description check out my blog - https://mrsgeographyblog.wordpress.com/2017/11/14/aqa-generic-mark-schemes
- (2)
- FREE
becki2788
Mexico City Earthquake 2017
A lesson that I have put together in response to this weeks EQ. I have attached examples of student's work for reference. Spellings and grammar may...
- (1)
- FREE
sheppard2011
OUTSTANDING lesson on sustainability and conservation of the biosphere.
This lesson was created for a Year 10 group to recapture their love of the planet to enable them to think about Geography in a less separate way an...
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
mwmonk
Should the Giddings Family move to Italy?
Aim: This is a lesson that compares and contrasts the UK and Italy, asking students to focus on a range of push and pull factors in order to to dec...
- (0)
- $11.27
Jillylo12
Global cities and Urbanisation in Mumbai and Manchester - AQA and Eduqas
This lesson is the final lesson in Theme 2 for Urban and rural links. It looks at the changes rates of urbanisation including push and pull factors...
- (0)
- $5.63
TheGeographyShop
Edexcel Geography A-Level (2016) - Exam Practice - Synoptic Prep
This lesson can be used as revision or in the lead up to exams to help students prepare for the synoptic element of the exam. I have approached thi...
- (1)
- $4.23