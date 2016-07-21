A large set of reading comprehension quizzes covering assorted stories commonly used in World Literature courses. Many of the matching stories are public domain / available online! You might want to assign these stories as core readings, or use them as extra credit or as the backbone of a summer school curriculum. Either way, the assessment piece is taken care of for you.



Teacher convenience is a hallmark of my products.



Therefore, each quiz is included as a Microsoft Word file that you can edit if you wish, or print out as is to distribute. This would be the primary format educators find useful.



However, for those of you who are accustomed to electronic testing, I also provide Examview .tst and .eot files, along with helpful notes included with the download for more information.



Most of the quizzes have 10 questions and begin with a question or two about the author's life and/or writing style. A couple of quizzes are based on very short works of literature and so have only 5 questions. All questions are multiple choice.



Quizzes included in this download cover the following stories:



"A Country Doctor" by Franz Kafka

"A Drink in the Passage" by Alan Paton

"A Sunrise on the Veld" by Doris Lessing

"A Very Old Man with Enormous Wings" by Gabriel GarcÃ­a MÃ¡rquez

"An Outpost of Progress" by Joseph Conrad

"Araby" by James Joyce

"Downtown" by Fumiko Hayashi

"Goblin Market" by Christina Rossetti

"Good Climate, Friendly Inhabibitants" by Nadine Gordimer

"How Much Land Does a Man Need?" by Leo Tolstoy

"In a Grove" by Ryunosuke Akutagawa

"Lament for Ignacio SÃ¡nchez MejÃ­as" by Federico GarcÃ­a Lorca

"Marriage is a Private Affair" by Chinua Achere

"Mista Courifer" by Adelaide Casely-Hayford

"One Soldier" by Katai Tayama

"The Black Cat" by Edgar Allen Poe

"The Damask Drum" by Motokiyo Zeami

"The Doctor's Divorce" by S.Y. Agnon

"The Fly" by Katherine Mansfield

"The Guest" by Albert Camus

"The Heavenly Christmas Tree" by Fyodor Dostoyevski

"The Inextinguishable Race" by Silvina Ocampo

"The Kiss" by Anton Chekhov

"The Lovers" by Bessie Head

"The Man Had no Useful Work" by Rabindranath Tagore

"The New Year's Sacrifice" by Lu Hsun

"The Other Wife" by Colette

"The Outlaws" by Selma Lagerlof

"The Rain Came" by Grace A. Ogot

"The Shadow" by Hans Christian Anderson

"The Tree" by Maria Luisa Bombal

"The Trials of Brother Jero" by Wole Soyinka

"War" by Luigi Pirandello