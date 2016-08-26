World Organizations Scavenger Hunt Activity - The Cold War
For the activity students will be assigned one of the World Organizations to research (websites are listed) and will have to teach their group members about their organization.
This Power Point includes detailed directions for the students and a review of the World Organizations mentioned in the objective. It also includes pair-share's, pictures, political cartoons, transitions and a review game, "Which One Is It?" where students will have to identify which organization is described.
This purchase includes the following:
1. An easy-to-follow lesson plan
2. A 55-slide, Power Point Presentation:
Activity: Scavenger Hunt World Organizations
3. Worksheet: Scavenger Hunt
4. Worksheet: General Assembly and Security Council of the United Nations
* Key's are included
Objective: Students will be able to discuss the establishment of the United Nations and International Declaration of Human Rights, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) and their importance in shaping modern Europe and maintaining peace and international order.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
