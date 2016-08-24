World War I: Causes of the War and the effects - lesson plan

contains pictures of the Powerpoint (that can be purchased separately), notes, graphic organizers, readings, worksheets, review/ reflection and more

$6.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • causes-of-WWI.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 24, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

pdf, 9 MB

causes-of-WWI

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades