World War I: Soldier Action Hero Project
students choose nationality of soldier and write a journal entry of the hardships, the battles, the occupation, and the experience of the soldier during WWI. They also dress/ give the soldier appropriate attire
Created: Aug 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
