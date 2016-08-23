The Challenge: The Treaty of Versailles
What role did America play in forming a treaty after World War I?
How successful the Treaty of Versailles will be at maintaining peace post World War I
In your groups you will create a treaty to end World War I. In doing so you will be able:
1) Explain the complexities of creating a treaty that will satisfy the interests of all parties involved.
2) Analyze how successful the Treaty of Versailles will be at maintaining peace post World War I
Day 1: Activity
Based on your knowledge from World War I, you will create a treaty proposal. In that proposal you will have to:
1) Address each of the issues that caused the war
2) Think of ways to prevent the problem/ cause from happening again in the future
3) Consider issues that caused the U.S to enter the War
4) Consider war reparations
5) Try to maintain peace for the future while keeping the Allied Nations satisfied.
Once you have completed your treaties, you will present it to the class, explaining your reasons for each aspect.
Day 2 Activity:
Next you will look at Woodrow Wilson’s Fourteen Points and compare their peace treaty with Wilson’s Fourteen points
(How…. Venn Diagram)
Next answer and explain the following questions
1) How will “the Big Four” react to Wilson’s proposal? Why?
2) How will the Axis powers react to Wilson’s proposal? Why?
3) Does this peace treaty propose a plan that would help avoid future international problems? Explain
Conclusion
Finally, we will discuss the Treaty of Versailles, and how the Allies reacted to Wilson’s plan, you will conclude with explaining to me whether or not the Treaty of Versailles created a long lasting peace plan for the world?
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day)
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Monarchs and world leaders
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Political revolutions
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Social history
Other resources by this author
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
- (0)
- $6.00
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
- (0)
- $6.00
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
Paper 2 OCR revision. History B Modern world
- (10)
- $5.06
OCR paper 2 Britain 1890-1918. Paper 2. History B Modern World History
- (8)
- $5.06
Joseph Stalin as dictator and his leaders style in Russia.
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Structure Strips for Edexcel 9-1 GCSE Modern Depth Study
- (1)
- $2.82
Who shot JFK?
- (1)
- $4.23
AQA 8145 America 1920-70: Kennedy and Johnson - how far was a 'Great Society' created?
- (1)
- $5.63
Updated resources
Edexcel GCSE 9-1 Superpower relations and the Cold War, 1941-91: Unit 2 Revision Guide and Workbook
- (0)
- $7.03
Nazi Germany: The Radical State 1933-45 - Anti-Semitic Policies and the Treatment of Jews
- (0)
- $4.23
Edexcel GCSE 9-1 Superpower relations and the Cold War, 1941-91: Unit 1 Revision Guide and Workbook
- (0)
- $7.03