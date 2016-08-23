The Challenge: The Treaty of Versailles



What role did America play in forming a treaty after World War I?

In your groups you will create a treaty to end World War I. In doing so you will be able:

1) Explain the complexities of creating a treaty that will satisfy the interests of all parties involved.

2) Analyze how successful the Treaty of Versailles will be at maintaining peace post World War I



Day 1: Activity

Based on your knowledge from World War I, you will create a treaty proposal. In that proposal you will have to:

1) Address each of the issues that caused the war

2) Think of ways to prevent the problem/ cause from happening again in the future

3) Consider issues that caused the U.S to enter the War

4) Consider war reparations

5) Try to maintain peace for the future while keeping the Allied Nations satisfied.



Once you have completed your treaties, you will present it to the class, explaining your reasons for each aspect.

Day 2 Activity:

Next you will look at Woodrow Wilson’s Fourteen Points and compare their peace treaty with Wilson’s Fourteen points

(How…. Venn Diagram)

Next answer and explain the following questions

1) How will “the Big Four” react to Wilson’s proposal? Why?

2) How will the Axis powers react to Wilson’s proposal? Why?

3) Does this peace treaty propose a plan that would help avoid future international problems? Explain



Conclusion

Finally, we will discuss the Treaty of Versailles, and how the Allies reacted to Wilson’s plan, you will conclude with explaining to me whether or not the Treaty of Versailles created a long lasting peace plan for the world?