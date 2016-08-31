World War I: The United States Enters the War Broadcast! Assignment





Objective: Examine the impact the news of the United States entering the war had on the Allied and Central powers.

Directions:

- Groups of 3

o All 3 members have to be part of the dialog

- Create a 2-3 minute BREAKING NEWS radio broadcast that helps explain to your listeners:

o Why the US entered the war after 3 years of neutrality

 Lusitania

 Unrestricted submarine warfare

 Zimmermann Note

o Portray the physiological impact the news had on the citizens and soldiers of America

 BE CREATIVE!

 How will this help or hurt your country?

• Be dramatic!

 Think about the physical and mental impact of 3 years of fighting.



Central Powers Allied Powers

- Germany United States

- Austria-Hungary France

- Ottoman Empire United Kingdom



AND MORE>.......