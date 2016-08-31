World War I: The United States Enters the War Broadcast! Assignment


Objective: Examine the impact the news of the United States entering the war had on the Allied and Central powers.
Directions:
- Groups of 3
o All 3 members have to be part of the dialog
- Create a 2-3 minute BREAKING NEWS radio broadcast that helps explain to your listeners:
o Why the US entered the war after 3 years of neutrality
 Lusitania
 Unrestricted submarine warfare
 Zimmermann Note
o Portray the physiological impact the news had on the citizens and soldiers of America
 BE CREATIVE!
 How will this help or hurt your country?
• Be dramatic!
 Think about the physical and mental impact of 3 years of fighting.

Central Powers Allied Powers
- Germany United States
- Austria-Hungary France
- Ottoman Empire United Kingdom

AND MORE>.......

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • radio-annoucement-2-2-2.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 31, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

docx, 150 KB

radio-annoucement-2-2-2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades