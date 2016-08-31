World War I: The United States Enters the War Broadcast! Assignment
Objective: Examine the impact the news of the United States entering the war had on the Allied and Central powers.
Directions:
- Groups of 3
o All 3 members have to be part of the dialog
- Create a 2-3 minute BREAKING NEWS radio broadcast that helps explain to your listeners:
o Why the US entered the war after 3 years of neutrality
Lusitania
Unrestricted submarine warfare
Zimmermann Note
o Portray the physiological impact the news had on the citizens and soldiers of America
BE CREATIVE!
How will this help or hurt your country?
• Be dramatic!
Think about the physical and mental impact of 3 years of fighting.
Central Powers Allied Powers
- Germany United States
- Austria-Hungary France
- Ottoman Empire United Kingdom
AND MORE>.......
