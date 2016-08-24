1. Students will evaluate their peer editor of their research papers using a distributed Rubric.
2. Students will explore the different causes of U.S. entry into World War I through discussion and a group activity.
3. Students will interpret, analyze, and evaluate newspaper publications of war-related articles using a graphic organizer.
Assessment:
For this lesson, students will complete graphic organizers with their mini-groups, and be asked to contribute to the whole class discussion of U.S. entry into World War I. They will draw on the material presented at the start of class, as well as knowledge and information gained from the primary document analysis activity.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Categories & Grades
- Citizenship / Community, identity and diversity
- Citizenship / Global issues
- Citizenship / Rights and responsibilites
- Government and politics / Global politics
- Government and politics / US politics
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day)
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / First World War
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Political revolutions
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Social history
