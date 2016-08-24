1. Students will evaluate their peer editor of their research papers using a distributed Rubric.

2. Students will explore the different causes of U.S. entry into World War I through discussion and a group activity.

3. Students will interpret, analyze, and evaluate newspaper publications of war-related articles using a graphic organizer.



Assessment:



For this lesson, students will complete graphic organizers with their mini-groups, and be asked to contribute to the whole class discussion of U.S. entry into World War I. They will draw on the material presented at the start of class, as well as knowledge and information gained from the primary document analysis activity.