World War II: Concentration Camps- PORTFOLIO PROJECT – THE LESSONS OF SCHINDLER’S LIST



BACKGROUND: In the coming days we will be viewing the movie Schindler’s List. This film focuses on the years of the Holocaust-a time when millions of Jews and other men, women and children were murdered solely because of their ancestry. It is one of the darkest chapters in human history. Yet an appalling number of people, young and old, know little or nothing about it. Even today the world has not yet learned the lesson of those terrible years. There are far too many places where hate, intolerance, and genocide still exist. Thus Schindler’s List is no less a “Jewish story” or a “German story” than it is a human story. Moreover, its subject matter applies to every generation. Schindler’s List is simply about racial hatred-which is the state of mind that attacks not what makes us people but what makes us different from each other.



TASK: You will create a portfolio that reflects your feelings about the film and how it relates to our world today.



REQUIREMENTS: To complete your portfolio, you will:

1. Create a title page that includes an original title, an illustration and a quotation from the film that exemplifies the message and or meaning.

2. Create a table of Contents

3. Write an introduction that explains your title, illustration and chosen quote.

4. You will complete 4 one-paragraph journals on the film. It should deal with the following:

• Record what you remember about the film that day. What images or scenes stand out? Which characters stand out in your mind? What qualities make those characters memorable?

• On the last day: What did you learn from the film? What questions did the film raise in your mind, but did not answer? How does the film relate to the world today?

5. Find an example of modern day genocide in the news. Make a copy of the article you find (and include it in the project), summarize it, and explain how it relates to the film and or the Holocaust in no less than 100 words.