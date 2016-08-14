World War II Crossword Puzzle Review includes - 25 Terms and 25 clues plus optional word bank. This is a perfect activity for reviewing before a test, as homework or for substitute plans. This includes two puzzles, one with a word bank and one without.



Word Bank

concentration camp

Kristallnacht

Fascist Party

lebensraum

Gestapo

blitzkrieg

Holocaust

V-J Day

totalitarianism

Weimar Republic

Nuremberg Laws

Poland

Final Solution

appeasement

nonaggression pact

Battle of the Bulge

D-Day

V-E Day

Douglas MacArthur

Joseph Stalin

Manhattan Project

Dwight Eisenhower

Manchuria

Adolf Hitler

Benito Mussolini



