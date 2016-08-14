World War II Crossword Puzzle Review includes - 25 Terms and 25 clues plus optional word bank. This is a perfect activity for reviewing before a test, as homework or for substitute plans. This includes two puzzles, one with a word bank and one without.
Word Bank
concentration camp
Kristallnacht
Fascist Party
lebensraum
Gestapo
blitzkrieg
Holocaust
V-J Day
totalitarianism
Weimar Republic
Nuremberg Laws
Poland
Final Solution
appeasement
nonaggression pact
Battle of the Bulge
D-Day
V-E Day
Douglas MacArthur
Joseph Stalin
Manhattan Project
Dwight Eisenhower
Manchuria
Adolf Hitler
Benito Mussolini
