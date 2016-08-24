World War II: DBQ: Japanese Internment: Was it Justified?

Background:
During World War II, American Citizens who were of Japanese ancestry were forced to leave their homes and go live in relocation camps. They had not been accused or found guilty of any crimes. Below are several parts of what the Supreme Court said as to why they did this.

Task:
Use the three documents below to answer the essential question “Was the Internment of the Japanese Justified? Why or Why not?

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • DBQ-Japnese-Internment-Justified.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 24, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

docx, 216 KB

DBQ-Japnese-Internment-Justified

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades