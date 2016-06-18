World War II Lecture Power Point Presentation
This engaging, 77- slide power point lecture reviews the important events of World War II. Students will take notes on the CLOZE/Cornell notes template. As a formative assessment students will list the 10 most important events of WWII and complete a graphic organizer about the causes and effects of WWII. This presentation includes pictures, maps, graphs, and political cartoons. Your students will be engaged and attentive the entire time!
Topics Include:
Aggression, Appeasement, and War
The Three Fronts of World War II
Hitler’s Westward Expansion
The North African Front
The Struggle on the Eastern Front
The War in the Pacific
From World War to Cold War
This purchase includes the following:
77-slide power point presentation lecture: World War II
3-page CLOZE lecture notes (KEY included)
1 graphic organizer: Causes & Effects of WWII
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
