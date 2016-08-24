World War II- The Election of 1932-who would you vote for and why? (students usually choose Hitler)
Students read political party platforms, answer questions and then decide who they would vote for and why- usually they choose Hitler which proves the sucess of the Nazi Party in gaining support
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
