World War II – Special Fighting Forces Cooperative Activity
In this engaging and cooperative activity students will learn about the special fighting forces in World War II: The Tuskegee Airman, 44nd Regimental Combat Unit, Navajo Code Talkers. Students will analyze placards related to each group and complete the creative worksheet. To assess their knowledge they draft a monument for one of the special fighting forces.
There are several ways you can use this strategy:
1. Place students in pairs or groups and have them analyze the placards together.
2. Hang the placards around them room and have them complete a gallery walk.
3. Assign each group one of the special fighting forces and have them present while the other students take notes.
4. Jigsaw – place students into groups of 3 and assign one group to each person. Then have them teach their group members about their assigned special fighting force.
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 3, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
