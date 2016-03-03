World War II – Special Fighting Forces Cooperative Activity



In this engaging and cooperative activity students will learn about the special fighting forces in World War II: The Tuskegee Airman, 44nd Regimental Combat Unit, Navajo Code Talkers. Students will analyze placards related to each group and complete the creative worksheet. To assess their knowledge they draft a monument for one of the special fighting forces.



There are several ways you can use this strategy:

1. Place students in pairs or groups and have them analyze the placards together.

2. Hang the placards around them room and have them complete a gallery walk.

3. Assign each group one of the special fighting forces and have them present while the other students take notes.

4. Jigsaw – place students into groups of 3 and assign one group to each person. Then have them teach their group members about their assigned special fighting force.

