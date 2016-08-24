World War II Unit Plan- Over 16 lessons and resources on World War II

powerpoints, lessons, worksheets, outlines and more

$13.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • WWII-1-1-4.pdf
  • WWII-2-5-and-6-29-pages.pdf
  • WWII-3-7-9-61-pages.pdf
  • WWII-4-10-52-pages.pdf
  • WWII-5-11-13-pages-33.pdf
  • WWII-6-11-13-46-pages.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 24, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

pdf, 13 MB

WWII-1-1-4

Lesson Plan

pdf, 8 MB

WWII-2-5-and-6-29-pages

Lesson Plan

pdf, 15 MB

WWII-3-7-9-61-pages

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades